× Shawn Christy Enters ‘Not Guilty’ Pleas in Federal Court

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man who spent months as a fugitive from federal authorizes pleaded not guilty on Monday morning to crimes he allegedly committed while on the run.

Shawn Christy of McAdoo was in federal court in Scranton to face more than two dozen counts ranging from threatening the president to stealing guns and vehicles while he was a fugitive.

In the courtroom, Christy repeatedly swore at the judge and prosecution and refused to sit down.

At one point, three U.S. Marshals had to restrain him and handcuff him to a chair.

His lawyer spoke to us briefly about where the case stands.

In this story The search for Shawn Christy

“At this point, Mr. Christy intends to exercise his right to a speedy trial. That trial is scheduled for February, and we look forward to the opportunity to try this case before a jury,” said attorney Heidi Freese.

Christy’s parents were also in the courtroom but did not want to talk.

If convicted, Christy could face decades behind bars.