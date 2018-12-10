× K-9 Retires from South Williamsport Police Department

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The borough of South Williamsport is saying goodbye to one of its furriest employees.

Dany, a German Shepherd mix, is retiring from the police department.

Now 9 years old, Dany has served the police force in South Williamsport for nearly his entire life.

Officer Devin Thompson and his furry partner Dany have searched the lockers in South Williamsport Junior Senior High School before, but this time is different. This is likely their last time here in the school before Dany retires from service with the South Williamsport Police Department.

“Excess of $300,000 in drug seizures, over 400 deployments, weapons, drug money, and assisted in the arrest of over 200 bad guys,” said Officer Thompson.

Dany is retiring 17 days shy of eight years with the police department.

Without his partner, Officer Thompson will be serving as a detective.

“It’s hard, you know, and you got to keep the tough guy persona, but I have cried a lot already today. It’s been very emotional. My wife was crying this morning when we left the house,” Thompson said.

Dany isn’t as young as he used to be. Officer Thompson says this is a good time for Dany to retire because he can still enjoy his time just being a dog.

“(The) highlight is just being able to bring your best friend and your dog to work with you every day. Obviously, you can see he’s very independent and likes to do what he wants to do. He’s been fantastic for the borough of South Williamsport,” said Thompson.

“He’s been here for a number of years, just so used to him being here with Officer Thompson, and yeah, we’re going to miss having Dany in and the ability to have him here in a moment’s notice,” said South Williamsport Principal Jesse Smith.

On Dany’s last day on duty, Officer Thompson was grateful his K-9 companion was able to make a lasting impression on the students.

“That has kind of finalized and closed the chapter on this. Seeing their faces and how many people he’s actually touched has been great,” Thompson added.

Dany has already been living with his handler and that’s where he will be spending his retirement.

This is also Officer Thompson’s birthday so he says they will both be enjoying a big T-bone steak dinner.