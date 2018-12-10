× In Your Neighborhood

Breakfast With Santa

If you need to put in a good word with the big guy before Christmas, join him for breakfast, Saturday, December 15, in Monroe County. Breakfast with Santa begins at 9 am at the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Company in Reeders. Enjoy scrambled eggs, pancakes, bacon or sausage, and a variety of drinks. There will be crafts for children and photos with Santa. Breakfast is $6 for adults, $4 for kids 2 to 6 and it’s free for kids 2 and under.

Last Stop Santa Shop Craft Show

Still need a few gifts for the holiday? Check out the Last Stop Santa Shop Craft Show, Saturday, December 15, in Luzerne County. Find unique crafters, baked goods and jewelry among many other items at St. John’s Pastoral Center in Pittston starting at 10 a.m. Refreshments are available and there will be wine tasting for adults 21 and over. The craft show will benefit the Care and Concern Ministries of St. John’s, which runs a free health clinic, food pantry and much more.