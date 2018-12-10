Hoyt Library in Kingston Reopens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- A water-damaged library in Luzerne County reopened Monday.

Some rooms at the Hoyt Library in Kingston flooded in October during heavy rain.

Water leaked through the roof and windows damaging the library's newest section.

Over the last few months, new seals were placed on the windows, some walls were replaced, and all carpets were cleaned.

While the library was closed, employees tell Newswatch 16 they were able to work on other projects like updating the book collection, create new study spaces, and make the children's department more user friendly.