Free Naloxone Kits Will Be Available Across Pennsylvania to Fight Opioid Epidemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s administration is focusing on preventing opioid addiction and overdoses.

Naloxone is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The administration announced naloxone kits will be made available for free in every county in the commonwealth this week. It’s all part of a campaign called “Stop Overdoses in PA: Get Help Now Week.”

On Thursday, December 13, people can pick up a free naloxone kit at any of the 80 health centers participating across the commonwealth from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The kits include two doses and step-by-step instructions.

More than 20,000 people have been revived with naloxone by emergency responders in Pennsylvania since November 2014, according to the governor’s office.

For a list of the participating health centers, click here.

Naloxone is also available at most pharmacies across the state year-round. It is available for free or at a low cost with many insurance plans, the administration said.