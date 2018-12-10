Abington Heights Educator Named Teacher of the Year

Please join us in congratulating Marilyn Pryle from @CometsAH – she’s the 2019 #PATeacherOfTheYear! #SASInstitute2018 pic.twitter.com/mliJWliSAt — PA Department of Education (@PADeptofEd) December 10, 2018

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A teacher in the Abington Heights School District has been named the 2019 Teacher of the Year by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Marilyn Pryle was awarded the distinction on Monday.

Pryle was one of 12 finalists honored by the state in April.

Nominations for the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year were submitted by students, parents, peers, and members of the community wishing to honor and recognize educator achievements both inside and outside the classroom.

The 2019 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year finalists:

Amber Chiafulio, Bethlehem Area School District

Kenneth Ehrmann, Pennridge School District

Ann Franzosa, Hazleton Area School District

Brian R. Hastings, Spring Grove Area School District

Wade Owlett, Northern Tioga School District

Myken Poorman, Bellefonte Area School District

Marilyn Pryle, Abington Heights School District

Jayda Pugliese, School District of Philadelphia

Sunada Roberts, Harrisburg School District

Uriah Sampson, Titusville Area School District

Maria Vita, Penn Manor School District

Brian Wargo, Freedom Area School District