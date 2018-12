Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People came out to Northumberland County for some holiday fun Sunday afternoon.

The annual Christmas Open House was held at the Cameron House near Milton.

The event, hosted by the Milton Historical Society, featured a new exhibit of vintage Christmas decorations, spanning from the 1930s to the 1980s.

There was also a Santa workshop with decorations for sale.