Jake's heading to the kitchen to cook you up his venison Italian meatloaf.

JAKE’S ITALIAN MEATLOAF

2 pounds ground venison.

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil.

1 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs (add slowly).

1 cup grated Italian cheese.

1/2 cup finely chopped onion.

1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley.

1 tablespoon garlic powder.

1 tablespoon teaspoon Italian seasoning.

2 eggs

1 teaspoon Salt

1 tablespoon pepper

Hot red pepper flakes (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients. Put on oiled cooking pan and form into a loaf. Bake in the preheated oven approximately 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Let sit for 10 minutes before cutting