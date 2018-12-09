Venison Italian Meatloaf

Posted 7:02 pm, December 9, 2018, by

Jake's heading to the kitchen to cook you up his venison Italian meatloaf.

JAKE’S ITALIAN MEATLOAF

2 pounds ground venison.

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil.

1 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs (add slowly).

1 cup grated Italian cheese.

1/2 cup finely chopped onion.

1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley.

1 tablespoon garlic powder.

1 tablespoon teaspoon Italian seasoning.

2 eggs

1 teaspoon Salt

1 tablespoon pepper

Hot red pepper flakes (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients. Put on oiled cooking pan and form into a loaf. Bake in the preheated oven approximately 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Let sit for 10 minutes before cutting

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s