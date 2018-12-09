Jake's heading to the kitchen to cook you up his venison Italian meatloaf.
JAKE’S ITALIAN MEATLOAF
2 pounds ground venison.
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil.
1 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs (add slowly).
1 cup grated Italian cheese.
1/2 cup finely chopped onion.
1/2 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley.
1 tablespoon garlic powder.
1 tablespoon teaspoon Italian seasoning.
2 eggs
1 teaspoon Salt
1 tablespoon pepper
Hot red pepper flakes (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients. Put on oiled cooking pan and form into a loaf. Bake in the preheated oven approximately 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Let sit for 10 minutes before cutting