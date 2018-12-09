Toy Drive in Memory of Paradise Township Employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Thousands of toys were donated in Monroe County in memory of a township official who was shot and killed on the job.

The Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company held the drive at the station near Tannersville on Sunday.

The event was in memory Michael Tripus, sewage enforcement officer and building code official for Paradise Township. Tripus was shot and killed in his office at the municipal building on November 27.

Firefighters tell Newswatch 16 they were overwhelmed with the amount of toys donated and how the community came out to support the cause.

"It's overwhelming, and it just makes your heart feel good. Giving back is what it's all about," said Joe Folsom, Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Organizers say the toys will go to the Salvation Army in East Stroudsburg.

If you could not make it to Sunday's event, you can still drop off toys at the fire station on Route 611.