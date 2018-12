Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- A mayor from Luzerne County who's been battling cancer for a year has died.

Nanticoke Mayor Richard Wiaterowski has died. The Nanticoke Fire Department posted the news on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

Wiatrowski, who was also a volunteer firefighter in the city, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in November 2017.

Friends and family held a benefit for him back in April.

Wiaterowski was 45 years old.