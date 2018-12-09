Hanukkah Torch Run in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 10:41 pm, December 9, 2018, by , Updated at 10:40PM, December 9, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Hanukkah celebrations continued in Luzerne County.

The annual torch run was held in downtown Wilkes-Barre Sunday evening.

Runners carried torches through the city to the Jewish Community Center to light the community menorah to celebrate the last night of Hanukkah.

"I take great pride in the fact that I'm asked to do this and I have done it for many years," said Richard Goldberg of Wilkes-Barre.

After the lighting, people headed into the JCC for dinner and more celebrations.

This is the 50th year for the event in Wilkes-Barre.

