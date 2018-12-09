Family Loses Home, Pet Dog in Pottsville Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A family of five has lost a pet and is now without a home during the holidays.

The Pottsville Fire Department responded to the 700 block of West Market Street just after noon Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found the home up in flames. Investigators tell Newswatch 16 it took a little more than an hour to put the fire out.

That family of five was able to get out safely, but crews say their dog did not survive.

"We initially received calls as well from the communications center that there were children trapped in the residence. Our firefighters made an active interior push, which yielded negative. We did receive results that all occupants were accounted for. At that point, we were faced with heavy fire conditions, which took an abundance of our time," explained Assistant Chief Chuck Bowers, Pottsville Fire Department.

Flames also damaged the home next door, but fire crews were able to save that house.

The home where the fire started was destroyed.

The American Red Cross is helping the fire victims with a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.