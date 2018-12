Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAWLEY, Pa. -- People in the Poconos braved the cold for the annual Winterfest.

There was an ice bar on display at Cocoon, a coffee house at the Hawley Silk Mill.

There were also lots of other activities throughout the area.

A campfire and smores drew in crowds at the Silver Birches Resort on Lake Wallenpaupack as well.

Winterfest wraps up Sunday with plenty more to see and do in the Hawley area.