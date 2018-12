Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- A seasonal stroll through one community in Luzerne County featured plenty for families to do.

The annual holiday walk through Duryea included horse-drawn rides and a petting zoo.

"It's great. It's really nice to see everybody out walking in the middle of the streets. You meet your neighbors. Kids really enjoy it," said Becky Belles of Duryea.

Carolers sang all the Christmas classics at the holiday stroll in Luzerne County.