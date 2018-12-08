Southern Columbia Seniors Leave With Three Titles

After Southern Columbia's 49-14 win over Wilmington in the PIAA State "AA" Championship, the Tigers captured their state-record 9th state title and third in four years. For this group of seniors, that's three titles and four straight trips to Hershey, with only one loss, in the 2016 state championship game.

