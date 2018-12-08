Scranton Prep Girls Beat Boyertown 45-35

Posted 10:53 pm, December 8, 2018, by

Cecelia Collins scored 13 points and the Scranton Prep girls basketball team beat Boyertown 45-35 in the Classics' season opener.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s