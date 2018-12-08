× Police: Man Purposely Burned Down His Monroe County Home

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing arson charges after police say he set his own home ablaze.

According to police, they were called to a fire along Chestnut Ridge Drive in Eldred Township on Friday afternoon.

Police learned that Nicholas Hadley, 32, poured a flammable liquid onto a couch and ignited it with a cigarette lighter.

The home was a total loss as a result of the flames.

Hadley was charged with arson, risking a catastrophe and other related charges after the fire in Monroe County.