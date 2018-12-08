Police: Man Purposely Burned Down His Monroe County Home

Posted 6:56 pm, December 8, 2018, by

ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Monroe County is facing arson charges after police say he set his own home ablaze.

According to police, they were called to a fire along Chestnut Ridge Drive in Eldred Township on Friday afternoon.

Police learned that Nicholas Hadley, 32, poured a flammable liquid onto a couch and ignited it with a cigarette lighter.

The home was a total loss as a result of the flames.

Hadley was charged with arson, risking a catastrophe and other related charges after the fire in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s