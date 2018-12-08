Police Investigating Shooting in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in Luzerne County.
According to police in Wilkes-Barre, a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital.
Police determined the shooting happened along Wood Street in the city just before 10 p.m.
Officers searched the wooded area where the shooting occurred.
Wilkes-Barre police say the investigation is ongoing.
The victim will reportedly be okay after the shooting in Wilkes-Barre.
