Police Investigating Shooting in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 3:59 pm, December 8, 2018, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night in Luzerne County.

According to police in Wilkes-Barre, a gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital.

Police determined the shooting happened along Wood Street in the city just before 10 p.m.

Officers searched the wooded area where the shooting occurred.

Wilkes-Barre police say the investigation is ongoing.

The victim will reportedly be okay after the shooting in Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment