One Dead Following Early Morning Crash

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is dead following a crash early Saturday.

Police say John Haczewski, 53 of Plains, was traveling north on Bear Creek Road around 4:30 a.m. when he lost control of his SUV.

The SUV then crashed into a tree.

The deputy coroner said Haczewski died at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries.

A passenger was also in the vehicle but there’s no word if she suffered any injuries following the crash in Luzerne County.