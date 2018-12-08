One Dead Following Early Morning Crash

Posted 4:29 pm, December 8, 2018, by

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County is dead following a crash early Saturday.

Police say John Haczewski, 53 of Plains, was traveling north on Bear Creek Road around 4:30 a.m. when he lost control of his SUV.

The SUV then crashed into a tree.

The deputy coroner said Haczewski died at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries.

A passenger was also in the vehicle but there’s no word if she suffered any injuries following the crash in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s