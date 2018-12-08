× Homeless Man with Terminal Cancer Donates to Holiday Toy Drive

A homeless man used what little he has to give a selfless gift during a toy drive at a Colorado Walmart.

Glen McCarthy walked to Walmart and got a cup of coffee. He was touched by the toy drive that was going on. He ended up buying a Barbie and a Hot Wheels set, but he couldn’t stop thinking about a bike he saw.

“And I looked at that bike, and the bike was marked $59, but the tag underneath it said $44,” said McCarthy.

It’s not a lot of money for some, but for McCarthy, it was nearly everything. He went back to the hotel where he was staying and paid for another night. Back at the hotel, he still couldn’t stop thinking about the bike.

He walked back to Walmart and asked about the bike since the tag listed two different prices. Once a clerk realized what he was doing, she told him that he could have the bike for $44.

“Another big reason I got to thinking, this is probably going to be my last Christmas. I’m no one, make some little kid happy,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy has always loved Christmas, and he realizes his time is running out. Doctors recently told him that his cancer is terminal, he has less than a year to live.

“It took my losing everything to realize that I’m happier now struggling for everything in my life than I had when I had big money,” said McCarthy.

Despite being sick and homeless, he continues to volunteer at Senior Support Services in Denver. Staff at the center weren’t surprised to hear what McCarthy did at Walmart.

“Totally sounded like Glen, yeah totally. So it’s just amazing, he just has a real caring heart and willing to help people,” said Julie Romero, Day Center Manager at Senior Support Services.

In this season of giving, McCarthy knows it’s about the joy that comes with making someone’s day a little brighter. Thanks to him a lucky little girl or boy is sure to have a very special Christmas morning.

“I hope they enjoy the hell out of it,” said McCarthy.