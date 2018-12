Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- A home in Clarks Summit was burglarized Friday night.

Clarks Summit police tell Newswatch 16 the burglary happened around 11:30 p.m.

Police say they have been dealing with several burglaries since August in vacant homes but in this most recent case, the home was occupied.

The burglar in the video appears to be a man wearing a coat, gloves, baseball hat and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Lackawanna County.