Gas Leak Evacuates Bar and Apartment in Wyoming

WYOMING, Pa. — A gas leak early Saturday morning in Wyoming affected about 20 customers.

UGI officials tell Newswatch 16 the leak near the intersection of Monument Avenue and 3rd Street happened just after midnight.

Officials say the leak was caused by a third party working near the intersection when they hit the main.

A bar and apartment were evacuated as a precaution.

According to officials customers had their gas returned to them around 7 a.m. in Luzerne County.

