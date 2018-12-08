Convenience Store Robbed in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A convenience store in Wilkes-Barre was robbed just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say the robber entered Sheetz along Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard and presented a threatening note to employees demanding money.

Employees gave an unreported amount of cash to the thief who then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Wilkes-Barre.

