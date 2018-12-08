The No. 3 Wyoming Valley Clutch will host the Scranton Shamrocks at 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Wilkes-Barre CYC. The two young franchises hope to turn the first ever match-up into a rivalry.
Clutch Set to Host Shamrocks in ABA Rivalry
