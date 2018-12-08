Clutch Set to Host Shamrocks in ABA Rivalry

Posted 6:44 pm, December 8, 2018, by

The No. 3 Wyoming Valley Clutch will host the Scranton Shamrocks at 7:00 PM on Sunday at the Wilkes-Barre CYC. The two young franchises hope to turn the first ever match-up into a rivalry.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s