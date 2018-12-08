Christmas Market Brings Holly Jolly Joy to Wyoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. -- Factoryville's Christmas Market kicked off Saturday in Wyoming County.

The market featured plenty of family fun including cookies, craft vendors and even elf school.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 last year the event only had 10 vendors but that number more than doubled this year.

"Tremendous pride for a small town. I'm council president and I've just seen this town come together with volunteers, the men's civic club, the women's civic club. It's just a heartwarming experience," said Chuck Wrobel.

The Christmas Market continues through Sunday in Wyoming County.