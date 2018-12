Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERMYN, Pa. -- The cold didn't stop one community from celebrating the holiday season in Lackawanna County.

Sirens wailed and bands marched during Jermyn's eighth annual Holiday Parade.

Emergency vehicles and floats wound their way throughout the borough.

The Grinch, Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance.

Saturday night's parade was organized by Girl Scout Troop 50440 and ended at the community center in Jermyn.