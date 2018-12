Part of the journey is the end.

Marvel Studios released the first full trailer for the fourth Avengers, and it includes the film’s title.

The new film is called Avengers: End Game.

For those who have been here since the beginning.

For those who have joined along the way.

For the best fans in the Universe.

This trailer is for you…

With much love and gratitude for your patience,

The RB’s pic.twitter.com/8hZF9FPFAZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) December 7, 2018

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo shared the trailer Friday morning.

Avengers: End Game is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.