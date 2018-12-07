‘The Sound of Music’ Showcases Local Talent in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A special homecoming tonight in Scranton for an 11 year old boy on his first tour with "The Sound of Music."

Ethan Cutillo will take the stage tonight at the Scranton cultural center.

The fifth grader from Clarks Summit has been touring with the production since October.

Ethan plays one of the "Von Trapp" boys in the acclaimed production and tells Newswatch 16 he's thrilled to perform in front of some familiar faces.

"It was so great i walked to my house today, i was so happy. I mean it was a lot of fun being on the road but its nice to settle down once again," said Ethan Cutillo.

You can check out Ethan in "The Sound of Music" through this weekend at the Scranton Cultural Center.

 

