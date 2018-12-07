Sweeping Saturation Patrols Attempt to Clean up City of Hazleton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- More than a dozen arrests after state, local and federal authorities swarmed the streets of Hazleton.

In all, officials say 16 people were arrested in the joint effort.

They tell us, the saturation patrols also took several hundred pills, as well as heroin and fentanyl off the streets.

Authorities say "Operation Alliance" was about cleaning up the city and sending a message to crooks.

"I hope the message rings loud and clear. If you're out there and you're breaking the law, we're going to reach out, grab you by the neck, and bring you in to face justice," said Jerry Speziale, Hazleton City Chief of Police.

"We are not going to tolerate the crime that's going on in Hazleton, and we will come together and we will make sure that our community is safe, that our residents are safe and we want to let them know that we are here and we are paying attention," said Stephanie Salavantis, PA District Attorney

Authorities say during tonight's operation alliance, they were able to save the life of a 26 year old from overdosing on fentanyl.