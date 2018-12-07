Southern Columbia Wins Record 9th State Football Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Behind 203 total yards and five total touchdowns by junior running back Gaige Garcia, the No. 1 Southern Columbia football team beat Wilmington 49-14 in the PIAA Class "AA" Championship. Gaige's younger brother Gavin added 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win, capping a state record 9th state championship in just 23 years for Southern Columbia.