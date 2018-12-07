Southern Columbia Wins Record 9th State Football Title

Posted 6:55 pm, December 7, 2018, by

Behind 203 total yards and five total touchdowns by junior running back Gaige Garcia, the No. 1 Southern Columbia football team beat Wilmington 49-14 in the PIAA Class "AA" Championship. Gaige's younger brother Gavin added 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win, capping a state record 9th state championship in just 23 years for Southern Columbia.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

