× Roofers Take Advantage of Dry Weather

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — After a very wet few months, workers in Lycoming County are looking forward to a drier forecast.

Workers with Epic Construction Specialties in Montoursville spent most of their morning installing a metal roof on a home on 1st Avenue in Williamsport.

“We are really busy,” said foreman Jonathan Springman. “It’s just roof after roof. We’re booked all the way up to next year. Business is good. If the weather would just cooperate with us a little more, we’d be further ahead.”

While there’s plenty of work to do, Springman tells Newswatch 16 the roofing industry has had a difficult time this season. They blame it on the rain.

“It’s been torrential downpours this entire summer. Even last spring, it was really wet so, of course, it pushes us behind.”

Springman says now many people are looking to get their roofs repaired. Homeowners are noticing their roofs leaking after months of rain.

“We’ve had customers who had roofs done the last two years and the roof is leaking already because of the rain is so bad this year.”

Now that it’s drying out, the workers tell us they have something else to worry about: the cold. They tell us they can work through that.

“The metal roofs we can install all year round, but the shingles installation should be a little bit warmer. It makes it easier,” said Springman.

“This is workable weather, yes. There’s no rain, sleet, snow coming down as of now. Yeah, we do what we got to do,” said roofer Dan Miller.

As long as the roofs aren’t covered in snow, this team plans to work year round.