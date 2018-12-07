× Picking the Perfect Pine in the Poconos

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Hundreds of fresh cut trees fill this section of Regina Farms near Marshalls Creek.

Though, Mike Wright from Milford decided to cut down his own at the farms nearby field.

“We are looking for narrow trees that are really full. We find a lot here. It’s a really good selection,” said Mike Wright, Milford.

Owner Ed Regina says this time of year is an all hands on deck operation.

Some workers are busy cutting holes in trunks, while others are busy wrapping them with rope.

Ed says the weeks leading up to Christmas are very busy, especially on weekends.

“It looks like this weekend will be good and we are looking forward to a halfway good season. The first half of the season sells more trees than the second half because obviously, people are buying them early enough so they can enjoy them for a while,” said Ed Regina, Regina Farms owner.

Customers we spoke to say they love coming to Regina Farms because there are a number of different trees to choose from. Owners say their most popular are the Fraser and Douglas Firs.

“It’s the best time of the year to be selling these trees and it’s a great time to sell too because people are always in a nice festive mood,” said Regina.

Van Bankston, also from Milford, says he likes coming to get his trees in the early hours, hoping to beat the crowds.

“We usually try to come early and just get it done. It takes us a while to make up our minds so it’s easier when there are not a lot of people looking at the same trees,” said Van Bankston, Milford.

Regina Farms is open seven days a week.

The place in Middle Smithfield Township also sells holiday wreaths and other decorations.