Man Locked Up After Attacking Girlfriend
FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) had to be called in after a man attacked his girlfriend in Columbia County.
David Albertson, 50, is accused of threatening the woman with a gun and headbutting her at a home near Bloomsburg on Thursday.
The woman took off but left her toddler behind.
The man gave up when the SERT team got there.
The child is okay.
41.132084 -76.328994
