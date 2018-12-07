Man Locked Up After Attacking Girlfriend

December 7, 2018

FISHING CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) had to be called in after a man attacked his girlfriend in Columbia County.

David Albertson, 50, is accused of threatening the woman with a gun and headbutting her at a home near Bloomsburg on Thursday.

The woman took off but left her toddler behind.

The man gave up when the SERT team got there.

The child is okay.

1 Comment