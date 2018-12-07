LIVEBLOG: Southern Columbia vs. Wilmington Area

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers take on the Wilmington Area Greyhounds at 1 p.m. Friday for the state “AA” football championship.

This is Southern Columbia’s 17th trip to the state football championships, all since 1994. The Tigers (15 – 0) will be gunning for their second straight state title, third in four years, and ninth overall when they play Wilmington in a rematch of last year’s final. Southern won that game 48 – 0.

Wilmington Area, from western Pennsylvania, has a 14 – 1 record this season.