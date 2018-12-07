LIVEBLOG: Southern Columbia vs. Wilmington Area

Posted 12:54 pm, December 7, 2018, by

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Southern Columbia Tigers take on the Wilmington Area Greyhounds at 1 p.m. Friday for the state “AA” football championship.

This is Southern Columbia’s 17th trip to the state football championships, all since 1994.  The Tigers (15 – 0) will be gunning for their second straight state title, third in four years, and ninth overall when they play Wilmington in a rematch of last year’s final. Southern won that game 48 – 0.

Wilmington Area, from western Pennsylvania, has a 14 – 1 record this season.

Dan Ratchford December 7, 20181:28 pm

Dan Ratchford December 7, 20181:22 pm

Southern Columbia fumble in the red zone, turnover, still scoreless

Dan Ratchford December 7, 20181:08 pm

Southern Columbia making a historic run

Dan Ratchford December 7, 20181:04 pm

Dan Ratchford December 7, 201812:57 pm

Pep Rally at Southern Columbia as Tigers Get Ready for Big Game

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s