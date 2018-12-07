× Gingerbread Competition and Exhibit Bakes Its Way into Bloomsburg

A holiday happening filled with all sorts of deliciousness hits Columbia County this weekend.

It all ties into the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum’s third annual Gingerbread Competition and Exhibit.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the tasty competition Friday morning.

The gingerbread house themed activity on tap for kids is Saturday, December 8. The activity runs at the museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Although the gingerbread competition is closed to competitors, you can check out dozens of impressive displays from Saturday, December 8, through January 4, 2019.

For more information on museum times, admission prices and other happenings at the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum in Columbia County, head here.