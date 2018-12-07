Food Pantry Hopes to Help More Families in the Poconos

Posted 5:45 pm, December 7, 2018, by

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A food pantry in one part of the Poconos was busy today handing out food and other necessities to people in need.

Jo's Outreach on the Light of the World Church Campus near East Stroudsburg has been open for a little more than a year, but directors are hoping to expand services to more people.

Right now the pantry serves more than 100 families.

Everything from canned goods, to meats and personal supplies are given at no cost people in need between Monroe and Pike counties.

"It breaks my heart sometimes. When I come in, we open at 9 and when I come in, especially on cold days like today, I come in at 745 and people are already standing in line outside in the cold. So that tells me there is a big need for people in our community," said Ida Matthew, a director at Jo's Outreach.

Directors say the pantry is open to those in need on the first Friday of every month here in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s