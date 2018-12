Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Members of Wilkes-Barre's firefighters union dropped off more than 400 brand new winter coats at elementary schools all over Luzerne County.

We were there when they brought 100 coats to Dan Flood Elementary in Wilkes-Barre.

Any child who asked for a coat got one regardless of their family's income.

Organizers tell us they were able to provide twice as many coats this year by partnering with other unions to raise money in Luzerne County.