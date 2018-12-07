× ESU Student-Athletes Bring Holiday Cheer to Children

EAST STROUDSBURG — Singing Christmas carols with the top elf, some boys and girls from Monroe County Head Start in East Stroudsburg are ready for the holiday season.

“I think it’s really awesome,” said 5-year-old Mia Okula. “Because Christmas is my favorite season.”

The party is put on by the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at East Stroudsburg University.

Levi Murphy is a member of the committee. He says his favorite part is seeing the children interact with Santa.

“It really is priceless when the kids get here, the waiting and anticipation to see Santa Claus. We warn them, we ask them, ‘what are you going to ask Santa Claus for? and they draw a blank and when they get up there, they smile,” said Murphy.

After children have their visit with Santa, they get a gift and then they come into this room where they get a little creative.

“We have hand painting, crafts. and snacks for the kids. It’s a great time for us to interact with them and spread some holiday cheer this time of year,” said Murphy.

Teachers at the school say this holiday part is something they look forward to every year.

The extra help and special visit from Santa is always appreciated.

“We love it. We really look forward to it. We were just talking about how many years it’s been, it’s been quite a long time. We think about eight years we have been doing this. The children love it every year, the staff and I know the ESU students get such a kick out of it,” said Amber Koert, Monroe County Head Start.

The children got a gift and also left their handprint on this banner.

It will be displayed at the school for the rest of the holiday season.