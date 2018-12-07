Child Injured by Gunfire in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A child was taken to the hospital after being injured by gunfire in Scranton.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Adams Avenue in Scranton after reports of gunfire.

Scranton police have been at this home on the corner of Woodlawn Street and Adams Avenue for much of the morning. The chief tells us they are investigating a shooting incident where a boy was shot.

Detectives from both the Lackawanna County district attorney's office and Scranton police are on scene, along with a crime scene unit.

A police chaplain was seen going into the house as well.

The chief says that boy was shot sometime Friday morning. Police believe the boy was home alone when the shooting happened.

The chief says this is still an active investigation.

Developing story, check back for updates.