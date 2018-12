SCRANTON, Pa. — An arrest warrant is out for a man wanted for inappropriately touching a 9-year-old boy.

State police say Omar Miranda allegedly abused the child from the beginning of the school year until now.

He may be in the Scranton or Honesdale areas.

If you know where Miranda is, you’re asked to call the Honesdale State Police Barracks at 570-253-7126, your nearest police department, or 911.