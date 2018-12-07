Abington Heights Boys Top Pocono Mountain West in Season Opener

Posted 11:44 pm, December 7, 2018, by

The defending state champion Abington Heights boys basketball team beat Pocono Mountain West 66-42 in the season opener for both teams.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s