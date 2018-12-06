WWII Veteran Has Only One Wish For His 96th – Birthday Cards From Anyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A World War II veteran in California has only one wish for his upcoming 96th birthday.

He wants to get birthday cards - from anyone.

Now his daughter is trying to make that happen.

Getting mail is mundane unless you're World War II veteran Duane Sherman.

"To get something in the mail that's for him, that's special," says Sherman's daughter, Sue Morse.

Duane Sherman is soon to be 96 years old and wasn't much looking forward to his December 30 birthday.

But his daughter went on Facebook and asked anyone out there listening to send him a birthday card.

Now, Sherman has changed his tune, "It'll be heartwarming."

Morse has only one request - "No gifts, please! ha ha."

Morse's dad isn't just special to her, he means something to this country.

"I wanted him to feel special on his birthday."

The Navy veteran earned a Purple Heart for a mission he survived in 1944.

He was a chief sonarman aboard the USS Lamson and he remembers a moment a kamikaze plane hit his ship.

"The flames from the crash, engulfing the bridge."

30 of his shipmates lost their lives in that action and Sherman still has shrapnel in his back.

"We should all be very proud of their service and honor them in any way that we can," says Morse.

You can call this a happy birthday, or simply a thank you for your service, but Sherman says one thing is for sure, "I'll have a hell of a time reading them."

If you would like to make Duane Sharman's birthday wish come true, send a card to:

Duane Sherman

C/O Sue Morse

PO Box 794

Highland, CA 92346