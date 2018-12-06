Woman Accused of Beating 8-Year-Old Daughter

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — A mother is behind bars accused of beating her child so badly the little girl is now in the hospital in Wyoming County.

The 8-year-old girl told police her mother, Ashley Paskaitis, choked and punched her Wednesday night at their home in Meshoppen.

A little boy that was in the home is with Children and Youth.

Paskaitis faces assault and other charges.

