Woman Accused of Beating 8-Year-Old Daughter
MESHOPPEN, Pa. — A mother is behind bars accused of beating her child so badly the little girl is now in the hospital in Wyoming County.
The 8-year-old girl told police her mother, Ashley Paskaitis, choked and punched her Wednesday night at their home in Meshoppen.
A little boy that was in the home is with Children and Youth.
Paskaitis faces assault and other charges.
