Two Displaced by Fire in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A fire chased two people out into the cold in Scranton.

Investigators are looking for what sparked the flames at the double block home on North Sumner Avenue early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home just after midnight. Two people lived there.

A woman who lived on one side tells Newswatch 16 she'll be staying with friends.

Her landlord lives on the other side. He had to be taken to the hospital for breathing in smoke.

The second floor of the home is destroyed.

The flames were so hot, siding melted on a neighboring home, but the family living there is allowed back inside, here in Scranton.