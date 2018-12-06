LIVE: Funeral Service for George H.W. Bush at St. Martin’s Church in Houston

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Venison Processing and Cooking

Posted 10:45 am, December 6, 2018, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we'll head to Dotti-Lou Meats in Bradford County to see how they turn venison into tasty treats.  Plus, we'll show you how to make an Italian meatloaf with a twist.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

