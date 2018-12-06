Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life we'll head to Dotti-Lou Meats in Bradford County to see how they turn venison into tasty treats. Plus, we'll show you how to make an Italian meatloaf with a twist. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Venison Processing and Cooking
Deer Spotlighting with the Pennsylvania Game Commission
Kioti K9 Contest 2018
TOP Calls Product Giveaway
Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Junior Hunt Details
Schuylkill County Trout Unlimited River Restoration
Dunkelberger’s Sports Outfitter Tip
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
State Court Fizzles Fireworks at Pop-up Tents
PA Bowhunters Festival Product Giveaway
Picking Sheepshead and Chanterelle Mushrooms
Pennsylvania People and Places & Kioti K9 Giveaway Contest Clue #7
Sen. Bob Casey Considering Presidential Bid