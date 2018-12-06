The NFL’s ‘Fuel up and Play 60’ Campaign Energizes Students in West Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some star power behind an effort to get kids to live healthier lifestyles in Scranton.

That's former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant doing the "dairy dash" with students at West Scranton High.

The former wideout was in the Electric City as part of the NFL's "Fuel up and Play 60" campaign.

About 150 students participated in the day of activities that urges young people to eat healthy and be active for 60 minutes every day.

"Eating good you feel good throughout the day feel healthy if you go out and eat all greasy foods you're not feeling the best," said Tyler Connor, Senior.

"It's all about maximizing your performance in the classroom. we know that kids can't do that without eating a healthy breakfast in the morning and also meals throughout the day. in order to increase brain function you have to eat we also like to couple that with 60 minutes of play everyday," said Jason Avant, former Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver.

All the students received an NFL "play sixty" towel after the pep rally in Scranton.