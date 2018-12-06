Students Raise Money for Library in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Usually around this time of year, children are making Christmas lists and getting ready for the holidays.

But at Summit School of the Poconos in East Stroudsburg, students are in the spirit of giving.

They raised money to give back to the Eastern Monroe Public Library after the place near Stroudsburg lost its Bookmobile over the summer due to an engine fire.

"They needed money to rebuild the Bookmobile and they need wrapping for it. We wanted to donate and raise money for them," said Ariana Hernandez, sixth grade student.

The Bookmobile has since been replaced, though students and teachers hope their donations of $295 will go towards other expenses and book purchases.

"Because we teach to build community, it's so important for them to bring that act into our community and help others. It makes them feel really good," said teacher Jillian McDermott.

One of the biggest reasons why students decided to raise money for the bookmobile is because they don't have an on-site library here at their school.

Directors say lack of space and funding prevents them from having a library of their own.

The Bookmobile visits the school every other week.

"The fact that the Bookmobile comes to us, we are so appreciative because it gives the children a chance to get books. In this day and age, we encourage reading because so much is digital," said executive Director Sarah Weber.

Summit School of the Poconos plans to hand over a check to library directors next Tuesday, during the Bookmobile bi-weekly visit.

40.990473 -75.217147