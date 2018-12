Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- A town in Union County will brighten up for the holidays after all.

Crews have started putting up Christmas lights along Market Street in Lewisburg..

Originally, officials had said there wasn't enough money for lights this year.

But this week, area electric companies and nearby communities offered to help string new lights and the council accepted.

The lights are expected to be up in time for late night shopping tomorrow here in Lewisburg.