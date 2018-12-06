Southern Columbia will be making a record 17th trip to the State Football Championships- all since 1994. The Tigers will be gunning for their second state title, third in four years, and 9th overall when they play Wilmington in the 'AA' Finals.
Southern Columbia making a historic run
-
Southern Columbia vs York Catholic football
-
Southern Columbia Advances to State Title Game
-
Lackawanna Trail football preps
-
Southern Columbia Hitting Their Stride
-
Southern Columbia vs Mt. Carmel Area football
-
-
Southern Columbia Beats Montrose In PIAA Girls Soccer
-
Southern Columbia preps for West Catholic
-
Southern Columbia Stone Hollenbach
-
Southern Columbia vs East Juniata girls soccer
-
High School Football Schedule for Week #13 11-10-2018
-
-
Pep Rally at Southern Columbia as Tigers Get Ready for Big Game
-
Southern Columbia ready for Troy
-
Southern Columbia on Wilmington rematch