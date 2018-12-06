Ski Resorts Welcome Cold Temperatures to Make Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It's a winter wonderland on the ski slopes at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area near Marshalls Creek.

"We make snow around the clock as soon as those cold temperatures move in so that is what they have done is have those guns on around the clock," said Robin Manfredi, Shawnee Mountain Ski Area.

The resort in Smithfield Township has been open on weekends since Thanksgiving.

Cold nights have allowed workers to add a lot of man-made snow to the ground.

Eleven of the 23 trails are open. Ski instructor Robin Manfredi says that is a good amount so early in the month of December.

"There are years where we didn't get open right before Christmas. There was one year, a couple years ago, when we opened in January. This is a real treat for us," said Manfredi.

Manfredi says the man-made snow is good enough to get the season started but the hope is for some real snow along the way.

"After a fresh snowfall, there is nothing like "freshies" but no, natural snow is even easier. It compresses, it makes it nice to roll it and groom it," said Manfredi.

Good news for skiers and snowboarders, Shawnee will open seven days a week starting on Saturday.